New London - Irving Siegel, 96, of New London passed away Aug. 5, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.
He was born on July 7, 1923, in New Jersey, the son of the late Frank and Fannie (Lasky) Siegel. Irving married Esther Bick April 21, 1947, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She predeceased him in December 1996.
Irving was employed as a Quality Control Inspector with Grumman Aircraft. He was a faithful volunteer for both the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut and R.S.V.P. His volunteer work included driving seniors to luncheons and various other activities. He was never one to stay at home and not be involved. He continued to volunteer for the Jewish Federation until July when he entered a nursing home.
He enjoyed doing various projects and fixing whatever was broken and in need of a little tender loving care. Irving was a kind soul and very independent, asking for assistance only if absolutely necessary.
Irving is survived by his daughter, Marlene Siegel, with whom he shared his home.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Temple Emanuel on Dayton Road in Waterford. Shiva will be held at his home on Saturday from 7 to 9 p. m. and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Donations in his name may be made to either the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut or Temple Emanuel.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Aug. 8, 2019