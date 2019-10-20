|
Essex - Isabel Childers Leach passed away Oct. 14, 2019, in Essex. The fifth of six daughters, she was born in Dalhart, Texas, April 4,1923, to David R. and Nellie B. Childers.
Isabel spent her childhood in Dalhart and, for a short time, Pasadena, Calif. during the historic Dust Bowl period. As a young woman, she was encouraged by her parents to leave college to work for the war effort in Dalhart. After WWII, she lived and worked in Washington, D.C. and Albuquerque, N. M. During a business trip to the east coast, she met Donald Wallace Leach of Wallingford. They married in April of 1949, and subsequently lived in Wallingford, Osterville, Mass., Washington, D.C., Old Lyme and Essex.
Beginning in the early 1960s, Isabel began, what would become, a very successful interior design business which lasted over 55 years. She was especially proud of having designed the public spaces and many of the apartments at Essex Meadows, the Life Care Retirement Community where she ultimately lived herself. In addition, she was an active volunteer in her community.
Isabel is survived by her daughters, Sally L. Mixsell of Hamden and Melissa L. Dickson of Fairfield, and their respective husbands; also surviving are five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at the Essex Meadows Health Center. Their constant and respectful attention filled Isabel's last two years, and especially, her final days with love and dignity.
There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. in the Hamilton Hall at Essex Meadows Nov. 9th. The burial will be private.
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please choose something personally meaningful, and donate your time or gift in Isabel's name.
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019