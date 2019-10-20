Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Beckwith Ln
Old Lyme, CT 06371
(860) 443-8355
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Essex Meadows' Hamilton Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Leach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel Childers Leach


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabel Childers Leach Obituary
Essex - Isabel Childers Leach passed away Oct. 14, 2019, in Essex. The fifth of six daughters, she was born in Dalhart, Texas, April 4,1923, to David R. and Nellie B. Childers.

Isabel spent her childhood in Dalhart and, for a short time, Pasadena, Calif. during the historic Dust Bowl period. As a young woman, she was encouraged by her parents to leave college to work for the war effort in Dalhart. After WWII, she lived and worked in Washington, D.C. and Albuquerque, N. M. During a business trip to the east coast, she met Donald Wallace Leach of Wallingford. They married in April of 1949, and subsequently lived in Wallingford, Osterville, Mass., Washington, D.C., Old Lyme and Essex.

Beginning in the early 1960s, Isabel began, what would become, a very successful interior design business which lasted over 55 years. She was especially proud of having designed the public spaces and many of the apartments at Essex Meadows, the Life Care Retirement Community where she ultimately lived herself. In addition, she was an active volunteer in her community.

Isabel is survived by her daughters, Sally L. Mixsell of Hamden and Melissa L. Dickson of Fairfield, and their respective husbands; also surviving are five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at the Essex Meadows Health Center. Their constant and respectful attention filled Isabel's last two years, and especially, her final days with love and dignity.

There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. in the Hamilton Hall at Essex Meadows Nov. 9th. The burial will be private.

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please choose something personally meaningful, and donate your time or gift in Isabel's name.
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
Download Now