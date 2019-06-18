Home

Isabella Fusaro Obituary
Norwich - Isabella M. Fusaro, 95, passed away peacefully Monday, June 17th at Bayview Healthcare and Rehab in Waterford.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday June 19th at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich, processing at 10 a.m. to a Mass of Christian Burial at The Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Ave., Norwich.

Donations in Isabella's memory may be made to St. Patrick's School, 211 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in The Day on June 18, 2019
