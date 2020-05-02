Isidore "Izzy" Schwartz
1923 - 2020
Niantic - Isidore "Izzy" Schwartz, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather died peacefully at his home in Niantic April 29, 2020.

Izzy was born in 1923 in New York City, where he graduated from Stuyvesant High School. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, stationed in New Guinea and other locations in the South Pacific, and was also part of the occupation force in Japan after the war. Upon his return from overseas, he completed his bachelor's degree at Long Island University and began a long and successful career as an accountant. Dedicated to providing for his family, he retired from his last client at the age of 95.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Joan; three children, Edward (Susan), Elisa, and Jordana (Matthew); four grandchildren, Michael (Ester), Scott, Isabelle and Leah; and one great-granddaughter, Eleanor.

Izzy and Joan were long-time residents of Crescent Beach, Niantic, and were active in town politics. He served on the East Lyme Board of Finance and on the East Lyme Democratic Town Committee, which held a Gala celebration in his and Joan's honor in 2015. Congressman Joe Courtney, Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman, and other dignitaries, family and friends who attended honored their hard work and contributions to the community. He was also active in the Congregation Beth El synagogue in New London.

Izzy raised his children to believe that they could be anything they wanted and supported them in their endeavors. He emphasized the values of family, good citizenship, and integrity, modeling them so well himself. He was proud of each of his children and grandchildren and was especially thrilled to have become a great-grandfather in February.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Gelfand Generations, Inc (https://tinyurl.com/y8kqtsa7), a family charity he co-founded.

The family is especially grateful to the hospice care provided in his final days by Masonicare of CT.

Condolences may be shared on Mr. Schwartz's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on May 2, 2020.
