|
|
|
New London - Israel N. Santiago, 42, of New London died suddenly of an illness June 24, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.
Israel was a graduate of New London High School and had worked as an Ironworker for Ironworkers Local 15.
He is survived by his wife, parents, sons and a host of other relative and friends.
A private celebration of life with the family will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Izzy Santiago Memorial Scholarship Fund C/O Chelsea Groton Bank, 1 Montauk Ave., New London, CT 06320 Byles Memorial Home, (www.Byles.com) New London is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on June 27, 2019
Read More