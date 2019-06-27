Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Israel Santiago
Israel N. Santiago Obituary
New London - Israel N. Santiago, 42, of New London died suddenly of an illness June 24, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.

Israel was a graduate of New London High School and had worked as an Ironworker for Ironworkers Local 15.

He is survived by his wife, parents, sons and a host of other relative and friends.

A private celebration of life with the family will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Izzy Santiago Memorial Scholarship Fund C/O Chelsea Groton Bank, 1 Montauk Ave., New London, CT 06320 Byles Memorial Home, (www.Byles.com) New London is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on June 27, 2019
