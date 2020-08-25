East Lyme - Iva Thomas, 97, entered peacefully into eternal rest Aug. 16, 2020. She was married for 63 years to Clarence M. "Tommy" Thomas, who predeceased her in 2007.



Iva worked for many years as head librarian in the three East Lyme elementary schools and then at the Waterford Public Library. She was also an active member of Niantic Community Church from the time they moved to East Lyme in 1961.



Burial will be private at the discretion of the family, and a virtual Celebration of Life will be recorded and made available at a later date.



A full obituary will be published in The Day's Sunday edition.



