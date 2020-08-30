1/1
Iva Thomas
East Lyme - Iva Thomas, 97, entered peacefully into eternal rest Aug. 16, 2020. She was born in Tennessee and received her undergraduate degree in institutional management-life skills from the University of Tennessee, where she met Clarence "Tommy" Thomas. They were married in 1944, and cherished each other for 63 years, until he predeceased her in 2007.

She was a devoted mother to Linda Helvig (Paul) and Nancy Warren (Tony); grandmother to Karen (Helvig) Stewart, Jeffrey Helvig, Sarah Warren, Paul Warren, David Warren, and Joanna (Warren) Carter; and great-grandmother to Kimberley and Lauren Stewart, and Spencer and Sam Helvig; and a loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

Iva's curiosity was insatiable and her imagination was limitless. Her love for learning and her dedication to children inspired her to volunteer in the schools her children attended, which led her to pursue a master's degree in library science at Southern Connecticut State University. She was hired as head librarian for the three elementary schools in East Lyme, where she encouraged a love of reading and created games to teach library skills. In 1983, students and staff honored Iva with a surprise "Iva Thomas Day celebration . . . because of what she's done with the elementary school libraries and because she has given so much of herself to the children." After retiring from East Lyme, she worked at the Waterford Public Library.

Iva was an active member of the Niantic Community Church, and each year she looked forward to her role as Mrs. Santa during the Jack Frost Bazaar. For over 50 years, she delighted in cherishing each child with her undivided attention and a small gift. Iva's belief that each person is unique and worthy of love and respect was also the basis for her involvement in the East Lyme Nursing Association as they established the Visiting Nurses and the Meals on Wheels programs in the town.

In her spare time, Iva enjoyed gardening, playing bridge and hosting dinners for family and friends. She and her husband enjoyed travelling inside the United States as well as abroad and were often joined by good friends. Her gentle nature, upbeat attitude, deep faith and unconditional love for all people will be missed by those who knew her.

Burial will be private at the discretion of the family, and a virtual Celebration of Life will be recorded and made available at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Niantic Community Church, Gemma Moran Food Bank, East Lyme Historical Society or another charity of your choice.

Published in The Day on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
