Ivy Mary "Irene" Domer


1945 - 2020
Ivy Mary "Irene" Domer Obituary
Little River, S.C. - Ivy Mary "Irene" Domer, 74, passed away Jan. 7, at her home in Little River, S.C. She was the wife of Gary Domer, and they shared 52 years together.

Ivy was born Aug. 26, 1945, in Webster, Mass., the daughter of Mary and Sylvester Madura. After high school, she attended Rhode Island College and earned her teaching degree. She taught for over 30 years for the Groton Board of Education, before retiring and moving to warmer days in South Carolina.

She is survived by her husband Gary; son Tyson; daughter Anjie; son-in-law; Jon Leonard; and grandson Logan Leonard. She also leaves her sister Carol Menard; and niece Lisa Raymond.

Ivy was an active member of her local Red Hat Society. She was also an advocate of animal rights and was often heard stating she wanted to "save them all!" She will be missed by her beloved Dachshund, Cordelia.

Memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter or animal adoption agency.

A small service will be held in the Myrtle Beach area for family.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020
