Manchester, N.H. - J. Edward "Ed" Gagnon, 89, of Manchester, N.H. passed away Oct. 18, 2020. Born in Manchester March 19, 1931, Ed was a son of the late J. Arthur Gagnon and Antoinette Lussier Gagnon. He shared 59 years of marriage with his wife, Gertrude (Corriveau), who passed away in 2010. He spent the last nine of his life with his loving companion, Kathleen Bayko of Manchester, N.H.
Edward served in the United States Air Force prior to beginning his 35-year career in printing management. His employers included Robertson Paper Box, Montville; Connecticut Printers, Bloomfield; and Howell Packaging, Elmira, N.Y., where he retired in 1995.
A loving and devoted father, Edward is survived by his five children: Charles and Pamela Gagnon of Waterboro, Maine; Linda (Gagnon) Penkes of East Haddam; Steven Gagnon of New London; Lisa (Gagnon) and Edward Taylor of Ballwin, Mo; and Lori (Gagnon) and LTG Leopoldo Quintas Jr. of Fort Bragg, N.C. He is survived by his brother Leo Gagnon and his wife Sue of Lynn Haven, Fla ; ten grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Gary Penkes, who passed away earlier this year.
A private funeral will be held in New Hampshire. Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Edward's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net
.