Ledyard - J. Scott Bacon of Ledyard passed away peacefully Jan. 31, 2020, after a short but hard fought battle with brain cancer. He died at CT. Hospice Center in Branford. He was born June 6, 1951, in Porstmouth, Va.
He leaves his loving wife of 39 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" Rainville Bacon; daughter Faith L; son Joseph H.; granddaughter Annabelle G. all of Ledyard. He also leaves his mother Carol I Bacon of Mystic; brother C. Joel Bacon and Laura of Chappaqua, N.Y.; as well as sister Beth A. Bacon of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
A Memorial Service and Remembrance is being planned for late March 2020. More details of Scott's life will be included in a follow up obituary. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, CT. Hospice Center, or Hartford United Health Care Hospice Center.
Published in The Day on Feb. 4, 2020