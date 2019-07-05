Old Lyme - Jack Barry Hotchkiss passed away peacefully July 3, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.



He is survived by his loving wife Margaret "Peggy" Hotchkiss; stepdaughter Elizabeth Comstock; mother Margaret Hotchkiss; brother Peter Hotchkiss and his partner Midge Knowlton; and sister Darlene Hjulstom. He is predeceased by his father Elmer Hotchkiss.



Jack was loved and will be missed by not only his family but also a dear group of friends. Jack was a woodworker, light house lover, sitcom aficionado and Long Island Iced tea connoisseur. He enjoyed whittling, bad western TV, the UConn Huskies, and most of all when his wife stopped nagging at him to do chores around the house.



Jack and his family want to thank the medical team at Smilow Cancer Center for the phenomenal care and support that they provided to him during this last year… the nurses, patient care assistants, all the staff in the Medical ICU and on the 12th floor at Smilow Hospital, as well as Dr. Petrylak and Kristen Crowley APRN, who guided his care throughout his diagnosis and treatments.



A celebration of life will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Robinson Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook, followed with a short service beginning at 11:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Smilow Cancer Hospital.



Published in The Day on July 5, 2019