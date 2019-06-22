|
Norwich - Jack M. Richards Sr, 91, of Norwich and formerly of New London, died peacefully at home with his family June 21, 2019. He was born March 13, 1928, in Pensacola, Fla. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Luzzi) Richards. Mr. Richards was a Navy veteran of World War II and later retired from Pfizer in 1986.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to noon Monday, followed by a funeral home service at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. Interment in Maplewood Cemetery, with military honors.
A complete obit will appear in Sunday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on June 22, 2019
