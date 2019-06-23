Norwich - Jack M. Richards Sr, 91, of Norwich and formerly of New London, died peacefully June 21, 2019, at home with his family. He was born March 13, 1928, in Pensacola, Fla. the son of the late Henry and Nora (Byrd) Richards.



Jack grew up in Montgomery, Ala. and joined the U.S. Navy during World War II at the age of 17. He was stationed at Groton Subbase, where he met his wife to be, the former Lorraine E. Luzzi. They were married August 14, 1948, in the former Montauk Ave. Baptist Church. They made there home in New London where they raised their four children. His beloved wife, Lorraine (Luzzi) Richards died May 13, 2016. Mr. Richards worked at Pfizer as an electrician for 35 years, retiring in 1986. In their retirement, Jack, and Lorraine traveled, cross-country in their motor home. He later drove buses for local schools and Harrington's. He was active in sports as an umpire and referee for local schools, and men's, and women's softball leagues in New London County. He bowled in the Pfizer Bowling League and had a perfect game of 300, and avid golfer, enjoyed playing with friends at many golf courses, and with the Senior Group at the Norwich Golf Course. Jack enjoyed riding his motorcycle and traveling with his daughters and other fellow riders of the New London Motorcycle Club.



He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Kimberly, and Allan Mattson of Pa., Melissa, and Thomas Wainwright of Norwich, Jack M. Richards, Jr. of Montville, and Stefanie, and Edward Bishop of Norwich; seven grandchildren, Stacia, and Kandice Wainwright, Kayla Mether, Trace and Kalsey Mattson, Samantha Richards and Gina Ruttkamp; three great-grandchildren, Aiden Bates, Anderson Cure and Hannah Mattson.



His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to noon Monday, followed by a funeral home service at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. Interment in, Maplewood Cemetery, with military honors.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to, Senior Resources Agency on aging, 19 Ohio Ave. Norwich, CT 06360. Published in The Day on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary