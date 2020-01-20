|
Groton - Jackqulin E. Jones, 88, of Groton died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Fairview in Groton. She was born Dec. 19, 1931, in Atlanta, Ga. to Elmo Whitten and Mabel Lewis Whitten. She married Russell Jones Jr.; he preceded her in death.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. Burial will follow at the Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 20, 2020