Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Jackqulin E. Jones


1931 - 2020
Jackqulin E. Jones Obituary
Groton - Jackqulin E. Jones, 88, of Groton died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Fairview in Groton. She was born Dec. 19, 1931, in Atlanta, Ga. to Elmo Whitten and Mabel Lewis Whitten. She married Russell Jones Jr.; he preceded her in death.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. Burial will follow at the Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 20, 2020
