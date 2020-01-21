|
Groton - Jackqulin Jones, 88, passed away Jan. 18, 2020, at Fairview in Groton.
She was born Dec. 19, 1931, in Atlanta, Ga. to the late Elmo and Mabel (Lewis) Whitten.
She married Russell Jones Jr. June 24, 1950. They settled in Groton and raised a family.
Jackie worked for many years in the Groton School District cafeteria lunch program. She enjoyed going to the beach, visiting local fairs, and country music.
She is survived by her two daughters, Donna Klucky, and husband Andrew of Groton, Bonnie LaGanga and fiancé, Don Miller, of Ledyard; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Russell; and sisters, Felicia Fenton and Joan Nassetta
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial will follow at the Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Jan. 21, 2020