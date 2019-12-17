|
Niantic - Jacky P. Knight, 61, of Niantic passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. He was born in North Carolina Jan. 5, 1958, the son of Jesse Lee Knight and the late Jean Hodges Knight.
Jack began a welding career at Electric Boat in 1970 and worked and traveled for various companies over the years. He enjoyed bridge welding and was especially proud of his work locally on the Gold Star and Niantic bridges. After retiring, he worked in maintenance at the Mystic Marriot until he retired from there due to illness.
Jack loved his family and friends and was always ready to lend anyone in need a helping hand. He will be missed.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife Pamela Hauser Knight; his children and their families, Marcus Knight (Anastacia) Justus, Chance, Mercy and Onyx; Jennifer (Perry), Antuan, Carter, Jackson and Jennika; Adam Foley (Crystal), Alex, Lily and Anthony; brothers, Alton (Donna) Brandon and Alonna, Jesse, Alex and Brittany, and Kenny (Nicole and children); sisters, Margaret, Leah (James) Cole; also his special brother-in-law and childhood friend Rick Hauser (Page); Jeff, Dan, Tricia, Rick, Jesse and his friends at The Marriot.
A special thanks to Francesca, Jim and Russ for their compassionate hospice care.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, One Fairway Drive, Ledyard. Remembrances and condolences may be sent to Pamela Knight, P.O. Box 788, Groton, CT. 06340.
Donations in his memory may be sent to Covenant Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 239, Groton, CT. 06340.
Published in The Day on Dec. 17, 2019