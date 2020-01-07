|
|
Asheville, N.C. - Jacob David Howes, 25, of Asheville, N.C. passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Jacob was born in Charleston, S.C. and subsequently moved to Waterford where he graduated from Waterford High School in 2012.
Jake was a talented songwriter and guitarist who enjoyed composing and singing original pieces. He also dabbled in mixing and audio engineering, briefly studying the subject in Boston. He was an avid reader and prolific gamer.
Jake was a sensitive soul who had a generous heart. He was always willing to lend a hand when asked. He was unassuming and self-deprecating and could always be counted on for his quick wit. He will be profoundly missed by all who love him.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Donna M. Burke-Howes. He is survived by his father, Thomas P. Howes of S. Yarmouth, Mass.; and his sisters, Melanie (Alex) Travers of Silver Spring, Md. and Rebecca Travers of Asheville, N.C. He is also survived by his grandfather, Edward W. Burke Jr.; and aunt, Dianne Burke, both of Meriden; as well as his nieces and nephews, London, Micah, Jude and Lennox Garrity and Lila and Elliot Scheinman.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation (https://www.bbrfoundation.org). A memorial service will be planned for the spring of 2020 in Waterford, CT.
Published in The Day on Jan. 7, 2020