Uncasville - Jacob H. "Jack" Marcus, 74, a resident of Hillcrest Estates, formerly of New York, died peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019. Born in Bronx, N.Y. July 6, 1944, he was the son of the late Harry and Bella Marcus and the loving husband of Theresa Crane Marcus of Uncasville.



His childhood was spent growing up in Bronx, N.Y. attending school and helping his father who owned a newsstand in front of Carnegie Hall in Manhattan. His college education was interrupted by "Uncle Sam" when he was drafted by the Army in 1951, and served as a medivac corpsman at various sites in Vietnam. After the war he completed his education at the University of South Carolina and was recruited by the U.S. Customs Service, becoming a United States Marshall. He eventually left Customs and completed his work career with the New York City Housing Authority as a purchasing agent and later as a supervisor.



In 1979, he met his wife Theresa Rose Kiley and were married in 1984. They lived in White Plains, N.Y., until 2006, when they moved to Hillcrest Estates in Uncasville. He enjoyed various programs at the Montville Senior Center as well as the comradery of many of the members of the association.



He is survived by his wife Theresa R. Crane Marcus; and was predeceased by two loving brothers, Murray and Phil Marcus.



Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 15, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in New York on Wednesday. Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary