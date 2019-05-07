|
Ledyard - Jacqueline A. Golding, 77, of Ledyard passed away May 5, 2019 at her home.
She was born, Nov. 14, 1941, in Providence, R.I., the daughter of the late Joseph T. and Lucrezia (DeToro) Cataldo.
For over 20 years, she was employed in the accounting department at Mystic Aquarium.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, May 8th 1 p.m. at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. There are no calling hours.
A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition.
Published in The Day on May 7, 2019
