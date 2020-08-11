Hicksville, N.Y. - Jacqueline Jean Bemis, a resident of Florida, passed away March 1, 2020. She was born July 20, 1954, in New York. She was preceded in death by her brother William; and daughter Jeana. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James C. Bemis Sr. She was the beloved mother of Timothy, James Jr., Eric and Kimberly. She also is survived by 26 grandkids; and nine great-grandkids.



Never forgotten, Jacqueline will be forever in our memories and hearts for decades to come.



Services will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 14, at Plain Lawn Cemetery, Hicksville, N.Y.



