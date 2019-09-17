Home

Jake Johnson
Jake Johnson Sr. Obituary
New London - Jake Johnson Sr., 78, entered eternal rest Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at L+M Hospital, New London. He was born April 22, 1941, in Sumter, S.C. to the late Joseph and Hager (Rivers) Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 60 Blackhall Street, New London. The visiting hour will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow immediately after at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Sept. 17, 2019
