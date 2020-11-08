1/
Jake T. Wastson
1995 - 2020
Preston - Jake T. Watson, 25, of Preston, died unexpectedly Nov. 3, 2020, at Hartford Hospital from complications due to a fall at work. He was born Jan. 18, 1995, in New London, to Lisa Frawley Watson and Robert E. Watson Jr. Jake graduated from Robert E. Fitch High School. He was the proud owner of High Climbers Tree Care LLC.

Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more about Jake, visitation times, service information, donation instructions and COVID-19 protocol, please visit www.byles.com.

Published in The Day on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
