Preston - Jake T. Watson, 25, of Preston, died unexpectedly Nov. 3, 2020, at Hartford Hospital from complications due to a fall at work. He was born Jan. 18, 1995, in New London, to Lisa Frawley Watson and Robert E. Watson Jr. Jake graduated from Robert E. Fitch High School. He was the proud owner of High Climbers Tree Care LLC.
