Waterford - James A. Adair III, 72, of Waterford passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.



He was born in Cedartown, Ga. Dec. 9. 1947, the son of Vonnell Johnson Adair and James A. Adair Jr.



Jim was an Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War and had worked as a shipfitter at Electric Boat Company in Groton.



He is survived by his sister, Lydia Sellari (Joseph) of Waterford; and his brother, Dannie Adair (Belinda) of Savannah, Ga.



All services were private. Byles Memorial Home in New London assisted the family with arrangements.



