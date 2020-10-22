1/
James A. Adair III
1947 - 2020
Waterford - James A. Adair III, 72, of Waterford passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.

He was born in Cedartown, Ga. Dec. 9. 1947, the son of Vonnell Johnson Adair and James A. Adair Jr.

Jim was an Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War and had worked as a shipfitter at Electric Boat Company in Groton.

He is survived by his sister, Lydia Sellari (Joseph) of Waterford; and his brother, Dannie Adair (Belinda) of Savannah, Ga.

All services were private. Byles Memorial Home in New London assisted the family with arrangements.

Published in The Day on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
860 442 0343
