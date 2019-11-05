Home

James A. Knighton


1944 - 2019
James A. Knighton Obituary
Oakdale - James A. Knighton 75, of Oakdale died Friday Nov. 1, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. He was born Jan. 3, 1944 in Jacksonville Fla.

Mr. Knighton was employed at Electric Boat for many years until his retirement. He is survived by his wife Carol (Mrowka) Knighton of Oakdale; and his daughter Jamie Knighton of Oakdale. He was predeceased by a son Jim Knighton.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Maplewood Cemetery Norwich. Reception to follow.

Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in The Day on Nov. 5, 2019
