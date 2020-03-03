|
Old Lyme - James Albert "Jim" Beattie Jr., 87, of Old Lyme, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was the husband of Sharon Lorraine Bonney, MD, of Old Lyme.
Jim was born in New York City (Manhattan) July 7, 1932, to James Albert Beattie Sr. and Lucille Oberdorfer Beattie, and raised in Brooklyn and The Bronx. He graduated from Trinity School in New York City's Upper West Side in 1951, and immediately enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served his country during the Korean Conflict, assigned to Marine Air Intelligence at K3 Air Base, Pohangdong, Korea. Following his discharge from the Marine Corps in 1954, Jim attended Hobart College in Geneva, N.Y., graduating in 1958. He then began a more than 30-year career in industrial sales.
With his first wife, Virginia Rice Beattie, who died in 1990, Jim raised three sons: James A. Beattie III, of Nashua, N.H. (wife Debbie), Philip R. Beattie of Mansfield, Mass. (wife Kathy) and Marc F. Beattie of Duxbury, Mass. (wife Sarah). In addition to his wife and his sons, Jim is survived by four grandsons: Matthew Beattie (wife Michelle), Andrew Beattie (wife Shannon), Nicholas Beattie (wife Chelsea) and Jake Beattie; one granddaughter (Kristin Beattie); and two great-granddaughters, Joanna Beattie and Meredith Beattie. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and a grandson, Samuel Tyroler Beattie.
Jim devoted many hours of his time serving his Lord Jesus Christ in various ministries of the Episcopal Church in the Diocese of Connecticut, including at St. John's Episcopal Church, New Haven, Grace Episcopal Church, Old Saybrook, St. Ann's Episcopal Church, Old Lyme and, for the last nine years, St. John's Episcopal Church, Essex. His life was centered around his faith in God and his love for his wife and family. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Essex. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, in Northford Cemetery, Northford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, Essex. The Havens family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven, is in charge of arrangements. For information, please visit www.northhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 3, 2020