Waterford - James "Jim" Albert Whitney, 72, of Waterford died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Bayview in Waterford.
Jim was born Aug. 17, 1947, in New London to Charles and Virginia Gangell Whitney. He married Neale Belgrade; she survives him.
Jim worked as a manufacturing engineer. He was a gifted musician and composer.
A private graveside service was held at Ohave Sholem Cemetery in Waterford. Byles Memorial Home assisted the family with the arrangements. For more information or to sign the online register, please visit www.byles.com.
Published in The Day on Apr. 13, 2020