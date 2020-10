Or Copy this URL to Share

Waterford - James Allen Dedrick, 50, died unexpectedly Oct. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born April 16,1970, in New London, to Mary Ann Clark and Thomas Dedrick both of Waterford. The Neilan Funeral Home in New London is in charge of the arrangements. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Day.



