James Allen "Jimmy" Dedrick
1970 - 2020
Waterford - James Allen "Jimmy" Dedrick, 50, of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home. Jimmy was born April 16, 1970, in New London, the son of Thomas E. Dedrick Sr. and Mary Ann Clark, both of Waterford. A graduate of Waterford High School, Jimmy was a self-employed landscaper who loved his customers. He also worked for Daniels Construction. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and watching football, besides being an avid NASCAR fan.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancée Paula Rouisse and her daughter Emily Paul of Waterford; a daughter, Olivia Watrous of Georgia; two grandchildren, Amelia and Evyn Sned of Georgia; a half-sister, Victoria Dedrick (Robert) of Waterford; a half brother, Calvin Dedrick of Waterford; and two stepbrothers, Pete Clark (Jenn) of Waterford and Scott Johnson (Debbie) of Dayville. He was predeceased by his stepfather Stewart Clark; a sister, Lisa Dedrick; a brother, Thomas Dedrick; a stepbrother, Jeffery Clark; his maternal grandparents, Daniel and Minnie Pinch; and his paternal grandparents, Gerri Yering and Edward Dedrick.

A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Joseph Church on Montauk Avenue in New London. Entombment will follow immediately at St. Mary Cemetery Garden Mausoleum on Jefferson Avenue. Please observe all COVID-19 protocols and procedures to include the wearing of masks and practicing social distancing.

Published in The Day on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
OCT
14
Entombment
St. Mary Cemetery Garden Mausoleum
