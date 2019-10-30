|
Mashantucket - James Arden Knowles, 87, of Mashantucket returned home to the Lord Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen (Locke) Knowles and family. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, honorably discharged in 1955. He was a life member of the VFW and American Legion. He worked for 54 years as a Master Baker, Master Pastry Chef, Master Candy Maker, and taught for 14 years.
A Graveside Service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Spiritual Center Burial Ground, 938 Shewville Road, Mashantucket.
Published in The Day on Oct. 30, 2019