Derby - James Benedict Caulfield (aka "The Ceco Kid"), 91, entered eternal rest Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at CT Hospice in Branford. Jim was born in Hartford March 1, 1928. He was the son of the late Charles Caulfield and Dominica "Joan" Mingoia. He was raised and lived in Norwich eventually moving to the town of Derby in 1971.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Dolores Honor (Gemino) Caulfield; and by his sons, James Jr. (Nancy) of South Glastonbury; Gary (Bobette Moore) of Milford; and his daughter Jackie Cahill (George) of Branford; and half-brother Charles "Boats" Caulfield. Jim was a loving grandfather to Halle and Molly Wilson; Eric Caulfield (Patricia); and Nina Kruse (Thad); and great-grandchildren, Kaelie and Abigail Caulfield; and Cole and Tate Kruse.
After serving in the U.S. Army, he earned his undergraduate degree from Arnold College and his master's degree from the University of Connecticut. His love for baseball, and especially the Detroit Tigers, was a life-long passion. Jim played baseball as a young child and through his adult life. He actively participated in the game he loved as a catcher. He played in the farm system (minor leagues) of the St. Louis Cardinals. As Jim became more involved in teaching, he shared his athletic talents as coach of the Norwich Technical School's basketball and baseball programs. Later, in 1971, he was appointed Director of the Emmett O'Brien Technical School in Ansonia. As Director, Jim had the innovative idea to have students build an entire house. In addition to baseball, Jim loved the game of golf, and was a true "student of the game". As he became more accomplished, his name started to appear on several tournament boards including the Norwich Golf Course, Race Brook Country Club and other area courses.
After the family moved to Derby, Jim joined Race Brook Country Club and was a member for more than 40 years. Another passion of Jim's life was music. He especially loved jazz and would play music throughout his home especially at dinnertime. His enthusiasm and appreciation for music was demonstrated by the many audio speakers he installed throughout the house and even outside on the porch. Later in life, Jim enjoyed playing the piano and sharing this interest with various musician friends.
The family wishes to thank all the nurses, aides and volunteers at Connecticut Hospice who provided love and support, kindness and gentleness through his final days. We also wish to thank the various home health aides, Diana, Semija, Terry, Hanna, Marta, Luba, Stanley and Alina that helped Jim in the last few years at his home.
Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby. His procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Jude Church, Derby. Burial with full Military Honors will follow at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery in Derby. Memorial contributions can be made in James B. Caulfield's memory to the Emmett O'Brien Scholarship Fund, 141 Prindle Ave., Ansonia, CT 06401. Online condolences can be offered at www.adzimafh.com
Published in The Day on Feb. 12, 2020