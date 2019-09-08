|
Groton - James C. Hanley Sr., 61, beloved husband of Martha Hanley of Groton, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at home. He was born in Manhattan, N.Y., the son of Frank A. Hanley and the late Nettie J. Hanley.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin St. in New London. Visiting hours will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be Monday at 1 p.m. at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman St., New London.
Published in The Day on Sept. 8, 2019