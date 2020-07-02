Stonington - James C. Weitlauf Sr., 80, passed away suddenly June 29, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Weitlauf; daughter, Sheri (Jay) Cottingham and granddaughter Emma Cottingham; son Jay (Fidelina) Weitlauf and grandson James C. Weitlauf III; son-in-law William (Melissa) Betters IV and grandson William Betters V; and Patrick (Tammy) Betters and granddaughter Bailey Marie Betters.
"Jim", as his friends called him, was born April 8, 1940, to James Roy Weitlauf and Mary Leona Kaufman Weitlauf in Paducah, Ky. He had six siblings, Jerry Weitlauf, Patrica Sue (Kenny) Trabucco, Jack Weitlauf, and Anthony (Roberta) Weitlauf. He was predeceased by brothers, David Weitlauf and Thomas Weitlauf.
Jim joined the U.S. Navy in 1957 and served on surface craft for a few years before qualifying as a submariner. He served on the USS Patrick Henry (SSBN-599), rose to the rank of Senior Chief Quartermaster, and became Chief of the Boat for the USS Benjamin Franklin (SSBN-640). During his last years in the Navy, he served as Dockmaster of Port Canaveral in Florida and retired there in 1978 from the deck of the USS Patrick Henry after having taken her on her 599th dive. He was inducted into the SUBVETS Holland Club in 2012 in commemoration of 50 years as a qualified submariner.
Jim was an avid carpenter who spent his later years building and remodeling homes. He was an enthusiastic model railroader and also enjoyed spending time at the SUBVETS Club in Groton.
Most importantly, Jim was a devoted family man. He was happiest when he could spend time with his children and grandchildren who will cherish the memories they have of his love for them.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. For those attending calling hours, social distancing guidelines will be in place and occupancy may be limited when entering the funeral home.
Due to the current restrictions, we regret that the funeral service and burial will be private.