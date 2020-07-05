Waterford - James Carl "Captain Chaos" Lundborg, 72, of Waterford, passed away Friday July 3, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born August 22, 1947, in New London, the son of the late Carl and the late Agnes (née Bjork) Lundborg.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, in Jordan Cemetery, Boston Post Road, Waterford. There are no calling hours.
