Waterford - James Carl "Captain Chaos" Lundborg, 72, of Waterford, passed away Friday July 3, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born August 22, 1947, in New London, the son of the late Carl and the late Agnes (née Bjork) Lundborg.A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, in Jordan Cemetery, Boston Post Road, Waterford. There are no calling hours. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com