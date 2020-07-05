1/
James Carl "Captain Chaos" Lundborg
1947 - 2020
Waterford - James Carl "Captain Chaos" Lundborg, 72, of Waterford, passed away Friday July 3, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born August 22, 1947, in New London, the son of the late Carl and the late Agnes (née Bjork) Lundborg.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, in Jordan Cemetery, Boston Post Road, Waterford. There are no calling hours. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
