Mystic - James D. Bishop Jr., 74, of Mystic, died early Thursday Jan. 30, 2020, at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation in Mystic. He was born Sept. 5, 1945, in Knoxville, Tenn. to James D. Bishop Sr. and Vera Paul Bishop. James served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged. He worked in construction until his retirement. Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. All services are private. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register.
Published in The Day on Jan. 31, 2020