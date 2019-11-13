Home

Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
James Denver Corvello Obituary
Madison - James Denver Corvello passed away peacefully Mon. Nov. 11, 2019, at home after a long illness, with his wife Barbara, daughter Karen, and brother Bill and his family by his side.

Friends are invited to visitation and memorial services from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford, with services at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111; https://cthumane.org.

To leave a message of condolence please visit www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Day on Nov. 13, 2019
