Madison - James Denver Corvello passed away peacefully Mon. Nov. 11, 2019, at home after a long illness, with his wife Barbara, daughter Karen, and brother Bill and his family by his side.
Friends are invited to visitation and memorial services from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford, with services at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111; https://cthumane.org.
Published in The Day on Nov. 13, 2019