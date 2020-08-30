Portland, Maine - James Dowdell was born March 28, 1959, and passed away Aug. 13, 2020. He was predeceased by his amazing, beloved wife Mary E. (Grover) Dowdell; and his mother Helen R. Dowdell. He is survived by father Victor L. Dowdell Jr. (Mary Alice) of Moorestown, N.J.; sister Catherine Dowdell of Rockland, Maine; brother Charles Dowdell (Angie) of Duluth, Ga.; many awesome friends and cousins; and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) brothers and sisters.
Please think of him when you encounter his favorite things: reading, learning, working with his hands, creating, cooking, eating, drinking, smoking, traveling, driving his Porsche or BMW, paddling down a slow moving river, birding, camping, watching baseball or Formula 1 racing.
There will be a private interment at a later date. Donations may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center, moffitt.org
, or the Avian Research and Conservation Institute (ARCI), arcinst.org
.