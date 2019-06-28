Dover, N.H. - James Edward Welch Sr, 93, of Dover, and former longtime resident of Connecticut passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by his family in Standish, Maine. He was born July 2, 1925, in Dover, the son of Edward James and Katherine (Casey) Welch. He was raised in Dover and attended school in Arlington, Mass. When he was 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country honorably during World War II and the Korean War. He traveled all over the world before retiring with 20 years of service. After retiring from Military Service, he went to work for the Naval Warfare Center. He retired after twenty years of service there. Following his retirement, he continued his love of the water and served in the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for 15 years.



James was predeceased by his wife of 29 years, Victoria (Evangelista) Welch; and his Daughter Debra A. Welch. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl A. Welch; and his son James E. Welch, Jr. and his wife, Lorie A. Welch. His grandchildren, Victoria, Erika, Mitchell and Conner Welch also survive him.



Family and friends are invited to attend Mr. Welch's Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801. Burial with U.S. Navy Military Honors will follow the service in St. Mary's Cemetery on Dover Point Road in Dover, NH.



Please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com for directions or to sign the online guest book. Published in The Day on June 28, 2019