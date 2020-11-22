Deep River - James Emmons Sr., 72, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend died peacefully in his sleep Nov. 16, 2020.
James is predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Suzanne; and his son Jim Jr. He leaves behind his daughter Sebrina Batista and son-in-law Juan Batista; a daughter-in-law Laura Emmons; ten grandkids: Stephanie and her husband Daniel, Caitlynn and her husband Clyde, Kelsey and her husband Damian, Lily, JoJo, Lilianna, and Johan; five great-grandkids: Annabelle, Aubrey, Oliver, Elliot and the newest, Rico.
Anyone who knew him, knew he was most proud of his family and his never-ending fishing skills. We are all sure he has a line in the water fishing in heaven.
His granddaughter, Lily leaves him with this quote by A.A. Milne. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." "We all love you, Grandpa."
A Celebration of Life Service for James will be held in the Summer of 2021.
