Deep River - James Emmons Sr., 72, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend died peacefully in his sleep Nov. 16, 2020.James is predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Suzanne; and his son Jim Jr. He leaves behind his daughter Sebrina Batista and son-in-law Juan Batista; a daughter-in-law Laura Emmons; ten grandkids: Stephanie and her husband Daniel, Caitlynn and her husband Clyde, Kelsey and her husband Damian, Lily, JoJo, Lilianna, and Johan; five great-grandkids: Annabelle, Aubrey, Oliver, Elliot and the newest, Rico.Anyone who knew him, knew he was most proud of his family and his never-ending fishing skills. We are all sure he has a line in the water fishing in heaven.His granddaughter, Lily leaves him with this quote by A.A. Milne. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." "We all love you, Grandpa."A Celebration of Life Service for James will be held in the Summer of 2021.To share a memory of James or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.