1/1
James Emmons Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deep River - James Emmons Sr., 72, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend died peacefully in his sleep Nov. 16, 2020.

James is predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Suzanne; and his son Jim Jr. He leaves behind his daughter Sebrina Batista and son-in-law Juan Batista; a daughter-in-law Laura Emmons; ten grandkids: Stephanie and her husband Daniel, Caitlynn and her husband Clyde, Kelsey and her husband Damian, Lily, JoJo, Lilianna, and Johan; five great-grandkids: Annabelle, Aubrey, Oliver, Elliot and the newest, Rico.

Anyone who knew him, knew he was most proud of his family and his never-ending fishing skills. We are all sure he has a line in the water fishing in heaven.

His granddaughter, Lily leaves him with this quote by A.A. Milne. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." "We all love you, Grandpa."

A Celebration of Life Service for James will be held in the Summer of 2021.

To share a memory of James or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robinson, Wright & Weymer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved