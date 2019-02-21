|
|
|
Mysitc - James Evans Paul of Mystic died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan (Nye) Paul.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Union Baptist Church, 119 High Street, Mystic with a reception to follow. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to The National Association of the Deaf. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Feb. 21, 2019
