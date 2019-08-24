|
Bozrah - James F. McArdle II, 74, passed away Aug. 22, at the house he built, surrounded by his loving family. He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March. He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Carmelle Kennedy McArdle.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave, New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of the Lakes, 752 Norwich-Salem Turnpike in Oakdale. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in New London. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Aug. 24, 2019