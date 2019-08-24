Home

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes
752 Norwich-Salem Turnpike
Oakdale , CT
View Map
James F. McArdle II Obituary
Bozrah - James F. McArdle II, 74, passed away Aug. 22, at the house he built, surrounded by his loving family. He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March. He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Carmelle Kennedy McArdle.

The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave, New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of the Lakes, 752 Norwich-Salem Turnpike in Oakdale. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in New London. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Aug. 24, 2019
