Bozrah - James F. McArdle II, 74, passed away Aug. 22, 2019, at the house he built, surrounded by his loving family. He had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March. He was born in Manhattan, N.Y., the son of the late James F. McArdle and Mary (Gaffney) McArdle.
James was raised at 3300 Bailey Ave. in The Bronx. He threw the first pitch at the newly-built little league park and hit the second homerun, while his mother and younger siblings watched from the roof of their apartment building. He went to Power Memorial Academy known as 'the basketball powerhouse' of its day. His first love was baseball, but because of his height and skill, he received a scholarship to PMA for basketball. Had he remained in school, he would have assuredly received a college scholarship as many of his teammates had, and perhaps he would have had a chance to play professionally.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Carmelle Kennedy McArdle; sons James F. McArdle III of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Conor K. McArdle of Bozrah; daughter Margaret McArdle and her husband Sean McNamara of Shrewsbury, Mass.; and Christopher McArdle of Brooklyn, N.Y. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Fionna and Gavin McNamara. His sister Margaret McArdle of Ocala, Fla.; and brother Robert McArdle of Tenn. and his family also survive him. He was predeceased by brothers, Christopher and Terence.
James loved spending time with his family more than anything else. After his wife retired two years ago, they spent time travelling, including a month long RV trip out west, and trips to Italy, Alaska, the Pacific Northwest and California coast. Prior to those trips, he had travelled to Ireland with his family and Carmelle's extended family. He also enjoyed spending time with his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law at his home in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
James is a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served from 1962 to 1966, and received an honorable discharge. After serving he worked in New York for a time, and then moved to Worcester, Mass. where he did his four-year apprenticeship with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 96, earning his journeyman's license as an electrician. He worked all over the country, including on the Alaskan Pipeline and Millstone Nuclear Power Plant where he met his wife in 1983. He finished his career working as an electrician for Amtrak.
He felt that his Brooklyn Dodgers had abandoned him in New York when they moved to Los Angeles, and he couldn't quite bring himself to become a Yankees' fan. After moving to Massachusetts, and then to Connecticut, he became a devout fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He also enjoyed playing and watching golf. He volunteered his time as a member of the Bozrah Board of Education and the Gardner Lake Authority and freely gave of his electrical expertise to family and friends.
James was a great storyteller with the Irish gift of gab, always had a big smile and had a specialness that allowed him to make friends wherever he was.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.Pancan.org.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Lakes, 752 Norwich-Salem Turnpike in Oakdale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in New London.
Published in The Day on Aug. 25, 2019