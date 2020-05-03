Mystic – James Fyfe Milne, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Mystic April 26,2020. He was born to the late Oliver and Edith Milne in Scotland April 4, 1928. He was predeceased by his beloved first wife, Margaret, in 1995, and his second wife, Anna, in 2015. He is survived by his son Malcolm Milne (Nancy) of Mystic; daughter Elizabeth Opper (Jeffrey) of Mystic; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren, all living in Connecticut.



James graduated as an electrical engineer in Scotland and immigrated to Canada. He then moved to the United States in 1962, with his wife and two young children. James obtained his master's degree in electrical engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology, while working at General Dynamics in Rochester, N.Y. He moved to Connecticut in 1972 ,and worked at the Naval Underwater Systems Center (now Naval Undersea Warfare Center), until he retired in 1996.



James had a great love for model trains and science. He built an elaborate N-gauge model train set in the basement of his house and contributed articles and photos to model train magazines. He donated his model train set to a local train club, when he moved to Academy Point at Mystic. He also enjoyed making all sorts of toy machines from his Meccano set. He will be greatly missed by his family.



Due to COVID-19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.



