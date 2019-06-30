|
|
Groton – James P. Giuliani Sr, passed away after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Umberto and Beatrice (Fazio) Giuliani.
Jimmy was self-employed; upon graduation from Fitch Senior High School, he started his own commercial and residential painting company.
Jimmy loved the outdoors, and until becoming ill, he was an avid skier, golfer, and camper, doing many camping trips with his family.
He leaves behind his two children: son, James Giuliani Jr, and daughter, Kathryn Giuliani, and four grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his brother, Tony Giuliani. At his request, there were no calling hours. Burial was private and at the discretion of the family.
Rest in peace, Jimmy.
Published in The Day on June 30, 2019