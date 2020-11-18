Mystic – James H. Hoffman, 92, of Mystic passed away peacefully at his home Nov. 13, 2020.



Jim was born July 4, 1928, in Gordon, Pa., the son of the late Henry and Burdell Hoffman. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1946 and promptly enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Jim proudly served during World War II and the Korean War.



Jim married the late Ruth (Lawson) Hoffman Oct. 27, 1956, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Mystic became their home in 1961.



He was proud of his work in the Panama Canal Zone between the two wars in which he served. Jim worked various jobs in the Northeast prior to settling in Southeastern Connecticut with his wife, Ruth, where he was employed for 20 years as a draftsman at Electric Boat. Jim then worked for Ingalls Shipbuilders in Pascagoula, Miss., for 10 years until his retirement in 1993.



In the 1960s, Jim volunteered as an Auxiliary Connecticut State Trooper with Troop E in Groton. In the 1970s, he served as a Groton Long Point Police Officer. During this time, Jim was introduced to competitive sailing. He enjoyed many hours, as a crew member, while sailing in races in the Long Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico.



Jim lived a life of service to his country, community, and his family. He was a proud member of the B.F. Hoxie Engine Company and Mystic Fire Police, the latter of which he served as Treasurer until his passing. Jim was named Firefighter of the Year by Mystic Fire Department in 2000 and received the department's Lifetime Service Member Award in 2015.



He was a caring father, proud grandfather and great-grandfather, as well as a devoted husband who cared for his wife on a daily basis for 18 years after her debilitating stroke.



Jim, known affectionately as "BaBa" and "FarFar" by his family, is survived by his three children, daughter Pamela Cohane of North Haven, son David Hoffman and wife Nancy of Chester, N.H., and daughter Gretchen Noonan and husband Michael of North Stonington. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, James (Elizabeth) Hoffman, Kimberly Hoffman, Shannon (Jesse) White, Charlotte (Christopher) Cusano, Kevin Noonan and Kathryn Noonan; and four great-grandchildren, Emily and Maxwell Hoffman, Matteo Cusano, Aurora White; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was predeceased by his two brothers, William and Wade Hoffman.



Due to COVID-19, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held once it is safe to gather.



Donations may be made in Jim's name to Mystic Fire Police, 34 Broadway Avenue, Mystic, CT, 06355.



