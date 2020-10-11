Vero Beach, Fla. - James H. Wagner, 94, a successful real estate agent, who often said that he had seen the inside of virtually every house in West Hartford during his 30-plus-year career, died Sept. 22, 2020, at his home in Vero Beach, Fla. He was born Jan. 15, 1926, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Matthew and Anita Wagner.
Among other jobs, he managed a Sunoco gas station in Bristol, and was a manufacturer's representative before becoming a real estate agent and sales manager. He worked with the Barrows & Wallace real estate agency, and later worked for R.W. Barrows, T.R. Preston and Merrill Lynch. Many of his clients were repeat customers who appreciated his knowledge, his low-key approach, his sense of humor and his kindness.
An avid sailor and golfer, he and his wife owned several sailboats over the years. After their retirement, they moved from West Hartford to Groton Long Point, where they both were members of the Volunteer Fire Department. They later moved to Florida, first to Fort Pierce, and then to Vero Beach, where they lived at Indian River Estates.
A veteran of World War II, he entered the U.S. Army Air Corps while he was still a student at Bristol High School, and was awarded his diploma in absentia. He served as a B-17 waist gunner with the 34th Bombardment Group of the Eighth Air Force, and made food drops to Holland at the end of the war. After the war, he attended North Central College in Naperville, Ill., where he met his wife of 69 years, Cynthia Beardsley. He then attended the University of Connecticut, graduating with a degree in business administration.
His wife died in 2017. He is survived by a sister, Kathryn Noonan; a daughter, Deborah Jo Wagner; two sons, James H. Jr. and Gary B.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Another daughter, Ellen W. Kadden, died in 2016.
In lieu of flowers, donate to your local food bank, Doctors Without Borders
(MSF) or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
. Leave online condolences at coxgiffordseawinds.com
