1/1
James H. Wagner
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vero Beach, Fla. - James H. Wagner, 94, a successful real estate agent, who often said that he had seen the inside of virtually every house in West Hartford during his 30-plus-year career, died Sept. 22, 2020, at his home in Vero Beach, Fla. He was born Jan. 15, 1926, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Matthew and Anita Wagner.

Among other jobs, he managed a Sunoco gas station in Bristol, and was a manufacturer's representative before becoming a real estate agent and sales manager. He worked with the Barrows & Wallace real estate agency, and later worked for R.W. Barrows, T.R. Preston and Merrill Lynch. Many of his clients were repeat customers who appreciated his knowledge, his low-key approach, his sense of humor and his kindness.

An avid sailor and golfer, he and his wife owned several sailboats over the years. After their retirement, they moved from West Hartford to Groton Long Point, where they both were members of the Volunteer Fire Department. They later moved to Florida, first to Fort Pierce, and then to Vero Beach, where they lived at Indian River Estates.

A veteran of World War II, he entered the U.S. Army Air Corps while he was still a student at Bristol High School, and was awarded his diploma in absentia. He served as a B-17 waist gunner with the 34th Bombardment Group of the Eighth Air Force, and made food drops to Holland at the end of the war. After the war, he attended North Central College in Naperville, Ill., where he met his wife of 69 years, Cynthia Beardsley. He then attended the University of Connecticut, graduating with a degree in business administration.

His wife died in 2017. He is survived by a sister, Kathryn Noonan; a daughter, Deborah Jo Wagner; two sons, James H. Jr. and Gary B.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Another daughter, Ellen W. Kadden, died in 2016.

In lieu of flowers, donate to your local food bank, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Leave online condolences at coxgiffordseawinds.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved