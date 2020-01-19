Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
James Harmon "Jim" Gillespie


1931 - 2020
James Harmon "Jim" Gillespie Obituary
Salem - James "Jim" Harmon Gillespie, 88, of Salem passed away in his sleep Jan. 12, 2020. Jim was born Sept. 29, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Newton and Christine (Wilburn) Gillespie. He was united in marriage and is survived by the love of his life, Annmarie (Scheitauer) Dec. 25, 1953, in Owenton, Ky.

Jim enjoyed working in his garden, taking care of his fruit trees, and especially spending time with his wife and family. He was a soft-spoken, kind soul, always wearing a smile and who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Mr. Gillespie was a United States Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam War and retiring after 23 years in the service. He later was a civil service employee working in the civil engineering department at Grissom Air Force Base. He later retired to Peru, Ind.

Besides his wife of 66 years, he is survived by his son Thomas and his wife Kelli of Salem; his brother Ray Gillespie of Seneca, Ga.; and his three grandsons, Austin, Brandon and Matthew.

All funeral services are private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care. Those wishing to remember Jim may make a donation to: PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011, to help find a cure for this disease.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020
