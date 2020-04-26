|
|
East Lyme - James Harold Spakowski, of East Lyme passed away April 22, 2020. He was born Aug. 15, 1978, in New London, the son of Paul Spakowski Sr., of East Lyme and the late Karen Ann Pond Spakowski.
James graduated from East Lyme High School in 1996. He was a landscaper with the family business, Spakowski Lawncare in East Lyme. James Spakowski was a man who was loved by all and loved all in return. He had a contagious smile and sense of humor that could make anyone laugh. He loved to help anyone at any time, no matter the situation. He was a fan of NASCAR, and an avid fan of the New England Patriots. He had a knack for the outdoors and was blessed with a green thumb.
James was truly an angel that blessed us all and will forever be remembered and loved. In addition to his father, Paul Spakowski Sr., and his wife Lorraine of East Lyme, James is survived by his son Mckenzie Spakowski and his companion Emily Halleck of East Lyme; grandson Roman Halleck; brothers, Paul Spakowski Jr. and his companion Becky Scott, Richard Kenneth Spakowski and his wife Ashley, all of East Lyme, Christopher Peter Hermans of Pennsylvania, Jake Alan Hermans and Ryan Cody Campbell, both of East Lyme; sisters, Vanessa Lynn Spakowski of Mystic, Rachel Lee Spakowski of East Lyme and Shannon Olher of Waterford; nieces, Brielle Benson, Macy and Madison Spakowski and Logan and Mia Hermans.
A Celebration of Life will be held in August. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Niantic, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020