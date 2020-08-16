East Lyme - In honor of James Harold Spakowski of East Lyme who passed away April 22, 2020, the Spakowski family is asking for family and friends to join them for a Celebration of Life for James, a beloved son, brother and father. They are welcoming all friends and family to join them at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 1025 Grassy Hill Road, Oakdale. The family will have food and refreshments. They are looking forward to having everyone come together to celebrate and remember the life of James Spakowski.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store