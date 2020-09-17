Lords Point Stonington - James J. "Jerry" Murphy Jr., a resident of Lords Point Stonington, died Sunday Sept. 13, 020, surrounded by his loved family. Born March 1, 1936, in Norwich, the son of the late James J. Murphy Sr. and Dorothy (Smiley) Murphy, Jerry, a graduate of NFA and the University of Connecticut, served in the U.S Army as a lieutenant at Fort Knox. After returning to Connecticut, he continued his education at night in the UConn School of Law, passing the bar exam in 1964. After practicing law in Norwich for several years, the law firm that eventually became Berberick, Murphy, Devine and Whitty was formed in 1972.



Jerry and Barbara, his wife of sixty-two years, were married in 1958. Beginning with a family of two sons and two daughters, James J. Murphy III, William T. Murphy, Kathryn M. Evans and Susan D. Murphy, Jerry also leaves eight grandchildren: Cassandra Houle and her husband Ernest, Gregory Brooks, Monica Brooks and her husband Kyle, Nicholas Brooks, Brody Murphy, Brian Evans and his wife Margaret, Benjamin Evans, Kayley Evans; and two great-grandchildren, Priscilla and Madelyn Houle. He is also survived by his sister, Elin Potter and her husband Thomas; and his brother John's wife Barbara and their two sons, Lucas and Matthew Murphy.



Having served on the Bozrah-Franklin VNA board of directors and the Franklin board of education, Jerry was elected to the State Senate in 1970, and served for 14 years - the last four as president pro tempore under Governor William O'Neill. Following which he was named as chairman to the first Criminal Justice Commission of the State of Connecticut. Jerry also served on the Connecticut Siting Council for 14 years, the Stonington Board of Education as chairman and on numerous other committees and associations, including the Norwich Lodge of Elks.



Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Mystic Funeral Home, Route 1, Mystic. These hours will be open to everyone, and social distancing guidelines will be in place; we request that a mask be worn. The funeral the following day is sadly restricted by COVID rules, forcing the family to limit attendance by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Weill Cornell Medicine for Genitourinary Oncology Research Fund, Attention: Weill Cornell Medicine c/o Dr. Cora Sternberg. Mail to the above at 1300 York Ave. Box 314 New York, NY 10065.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store