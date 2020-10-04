Canterbury - James John "Jim" Yaworski II, 81, formerly of Canterbury died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Jim took his place at the head of the line at the great "MACK Truck Factory" in Heaven.



Funeral Procession will begin to line up at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the corner of Packer Road and Butts Bridge Road Canterbury, with a Celebration of Jim's Life at 2 p.m. at Packerville Baptist Church, 228 Packerville Road, Plainfield.



Please make a donation to Packerville Baptist Church in Jim's name or to The American Truck Historical Society of America. Jim will have a memory brick in the garden at the ATHS. Please contact Jodi Kersten 816-891-9900.



